The Dream Job
a jeff moore film
-
Watch Anytime
-
Download DRM Free
The FilmA woman with a unique job – cleaning people’s dreams – must learn how to deal with her own demons if she wants to survive. “The Dream Job” is a science fiction/fantasy story featuring The Cleaner, who has the ability to project herself into other people’s dreams and help them out when things go bad. Everything is fine until her own issues start to interfere with her work. The film is largely inspired by the idea of treating dream catchers (Native American protective items) as something that can be cleaned, like a clogged drain. The Cleaner provides a service, just like any other trades-person. She just has to be a little more creative than most.
-
The Dream Job
A woman with a unique job – cleaning people’s dreams – must learn how to deal with her own demons if she wants to survive.
“The Dream Job” is a science fiction/fantasy story featuring The Cleaner, who has the ability to project herself into other people’s dreams and help them out when things go bad. Everything is fine until her own issues start to interfere with her work.
INCLUDES:
- "The Dream Job" short film (16:11)
- "The Dream Job" short film with audio commentary by writer/director Jeff Moore and producer/actor Sarah Moore (16:15)