A woman with a unique job – cleaning people’s dreams – must learn how to deal with her own demons if she wants to survive.

“The Dream Job” is a science fiction/fantasy story featuring The Cleaner, who has the ability to project herself into other people’s dreams and help them out when things go bad. Everything is fine until her own issues start to interfere with her work.

INCLUDES:

- "The Dream Job" short film (16:11)

- "The Dream Job" short film with audio commentary by writer/director Jeff Moore and producer/actor Sarah Moore (16:15)